In the early days of the pandemic, I swore that I would read more. I did not read more. But I am ready to crack open a book… the book of Saw.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw — the ninth installment in the Saw franchise (which has an impressively convoluted mythology) — is written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, but it’s Chris Rock who came to Lionsgate “and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer.”

The new trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw begins with detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, played by Rock, opening a mysterious package. Inside is a flash drive with “PLAY ME” written in blood on it. “Hello, Detective Banks, do you know where your officers are?” a voice from the file says. Banks has “hours, not days” to solve the case of the Jigsaw Killer (“He can be anywhere, he can be anyone”) with help from his police veteran father, Marcus Banks (Samuel L. Jackson), and rookie partner (Max Minghella).

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw opens on May 14.