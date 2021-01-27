In March Spy Kids turns 20 years old. Mazel tov! It’s also about to cross another milestone: It’s been a decade since the series saw a proper film. (There was a short-lived TV show, which ran two seasons, ending in 2018.) But that’s about to change: According to Entertainment Weekly, it’s coming back, complete with franchise’s father (and Baby Yoda bud) Robert Rodriguez back in the same seat.

What’s not clear is if anyone from the original four films will be returning as well. Those starred Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara as the spawn of two spies, played by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino, who follow in their parents’ footsteps when they get captured. Will Vega and Sabara return, each with their own batch of kids who spy? Could be! But the only detail known at this time is that, much like the original, the revival will revolve around a multicultural family.

When Rodriguez made Spy Kids, he was coming off a line of R-rated, adults-only (or teens-also) genre movies, starting with his attention-grabbing, almost-no-budget debut El Mariachi, which he was able to shot for a shockingly low $7,000 back in the early ’90s. (Post-production cost rather a lot more than that, but it was still a bargain.) He still often makes movies in a home studio in Austin, including his last picture, the gigantic, James Cameron-shepherded Alita: Battle Angel. Whatever he does with Spy Kids 5 or whatever it is, he’ll probably at least have the sense to bring back Danny Trejo.

(Via EW)