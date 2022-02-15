Star Trek Beyond sure was a long time ago. It’s coming up on six long years since we last time saw the version of the Enterprise led by Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk. Since then that wing of the franchise has stumbled about, unsure where to go next. Would it be helmed by Fargo‘s Noah Hawley? Would Quentin Tarantino make his R-rated take on Gene Roddenberry’s baby? Well, now we finally have an answer.

On the same day Paramount released news on Yellowstone (another prequel!), SpongeBob (three more spin-off movies!), and A Quiet Place III (coming 2025!), they also announced this: The Pine-captained gang is getting back together. Though details are still being inked, the plan is to bring Pine alongside Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana and John Cho. (Anton Yelchin, who played Pavel Chekhov, tragically died in 2016.)

It was already revealed that the fourquel will be helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman, with a script that finds Josh Friedman (Terminator: Dark Fate, Avatar 2) and Cameron Squires (also of WandaVision) rewriting a previous one by Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess is a Loser) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider, Captain Marvel). But it was unclear whether or not it would bring back the old gang, which revived the movie IP with 2009’s Star Trek.

Mind you, it’s not like Trek has been laying dormant. The franchise has too many TV shows to count, all living on Paramount+, from Star Trek Discovery to the TNG spin-off Picard to Below Decks, the cartoon from a key Rick and Morty writer. But this is the first time it’ll be back on the big screen since the Obama administration.

(Via THR)