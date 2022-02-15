Paramount+ is less than a year old — though its original version, CBS All Access, has actually existed since 2014 — and it still needs as much content as it can muster. Thank god, then, for franchises. On the same day the streamer announced yet another Yellowstone prequel, it also revealed that there will be not one, not two, but three SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off movies, each focusing on a different side character.

As per Deadline, next year Paramount+ subscribers will get their mitts on the first of those three SpongeBob movies, which will follow a different resident of Bikini Bottom. Which one? That has not yet been revealed. Ditto for the other two, which will arrive at an as-yet-undisclosed time.

The movies will join a growing number of other SpongeBob spin-offs, including the shows Kamp Koral and The Patrick Star Show, alongside the still-chooglin’ original version of the show. Then there’s the movies. The third and most recent one, Sponge on the Run, which featured Awkwafina and Matt Berry, wound up dropping on Paramount+ last March after its theatrical release date was bumped due to the pandemic. A fourth is in the works.

All in all, this is more great news for longtime SpongeBob voice actor (and excellent Mr. Show alum) Tom Kenny, who deserves to have one of the longest gigs in the entertainment world.

