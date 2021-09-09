‘Star Trek: Picard’ Has Been Renewed For Season 3 At Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard is boldly going where most Star Trek series have gone before: straight on ahead to its third season. At last night’s annual Star Trek Day celebration, Picard lead actor Patrick Stewart announced the series has officially been renewed for a third season over on Paramount+. While The Hollywood Reporter was quick to note Star Trek: Picard was technically renewed back in January 2020 as part of its two season order, Stewart’s announcement marks the first official confirmation that the network is going ahead with the series.

According to reports, CBS Studios and showrunner Terry Matalas are scheduled to begin production on Star Trek: Picard season 3 back-to-back with season 2 in a “bid to control costs and accommodate production schedules.” The studio also confirmed the writers room for season three has been “up and running for more than a year.”

As of right now, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching, Brent Spiner, and the one and only Patrick Stewart are all confirmed to be returning to the series for both its second and third seasons. Alex Kurtzman is still attached as the show’s producer, with Alex Kurtzman and Matalas still on board as showrunners.

Star Trek: Picard is merely one of the many Star Trek original series being produced by Kurtzman as part of a nine-figure deal with CBS Studios. Also in the works right now are Star Trek: Discovery, the animated adult comedy Lower Decks, a Nickelodeon children’s series, Star Trek: Prodigy, and the upcoming Strange New Worlds. For all those simply sticking to Picard, the series is set to return for its second season February 2022.