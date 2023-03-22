Will there ever be another Star Wars movie? Probably. It’s just a question of when. Thing is, “when” keeps getting pushed back, with one promised production cancelled after another. Earlier this month the Star Wars films by Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins were revealed to be no more. Now this.

As per Deadline, Damon Lindelof has departed the semi-top secret Star Wars film he’d been working on with co-writer Justin Britt-Gibson. Not much is known about the project, although it’s not dead. It’s retaining its director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who directed two episodes of Ms. Marvel.

Lindelof’s departure may not be that much of a surprise. In a recent interview with /Film, the co-creator of Lost and The Leftovers and the sole creator of the Watchmen series teased that Star Wars was proving tricky, even for him.

“I will just say, that for reasons that I can’t get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If [the film] can’t be great, it shouldn’t exist,” Lindelof said. “That’s all I’ll say, because I have the same association with [Star Wars] as you do, which is, it’s the first movie I saw sitting in my dad’s lap, four years old, May of ’77. I think it’s possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.’ We’ll just leave it at that point.”

And here we are.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film, which is also shrouded in mystery, appears to still be a go. But for now, with The Rise of Skywalker now over three years in the past, we live in a world in which Star Wars is something you watch on TV.

(Via Deadline)