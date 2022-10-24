Following the white-hot success of the HBO Watchmen series, Damon Lindelof hinted that he’d love to take a crack at a Star Wars movie, but maybe a decade down the road after everyone stopped being mad at The Rise of Skywalker. It looks like he got a little excited. According to Variety, Lindelof is reportedly in talks to write a new Star Wars movie with Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. She recently helmed two episodes of the critically-acclaimed series Ms. Marvel, and presumably, Disney and Lucasfilm liked what they saw.

Of course, it should be noted that Lucasfilm has been struggling in the Star Wars movie department despite hitting it big with streaming series like The Mandalorian and Andor. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron has already been pulled from Lucasfilm’s schedule, and that’s just the start of the previously reported films that have yet to materialize.

Via Variety:

As it stands, an unnamed “Star Wars” movie is slated to open in Dec. 2025, but none of the other “Star Wars” film projects in various stages of development — including from Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson and Kevin Feige — have been officially announced, let alone given a release date. Johnson recently told Variety that his prospective “Star Wars” trilogy is still alive, but he needs to complete his work on his “Knives Out” movies first. In May, screenwriter Michael Waldron (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) told Variety that he’d started writing a “Star Wars” script that Feige would produce, but Waldron also recently landed the gig of writing “Avengers: Secret Wars,” so his dance card’s about to get very full.

However, working in Lindelof and Obaid-Chinoy’s favor is the fact that they’re not filmmakers with multiple projects known to be in the works. Taika Waititi seems to be signing on to a new project every five seconds, Rian Johnson still has one more Knives Out movie to make for Netflix, and Kevin Feige has ramped up Marvel’s output from three movies a year to three movies and three Disney+ series a year. That guy’s not taking a breather anytime soon.

(Via Variety)