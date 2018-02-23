Watch ‘The Last Jedi’ Director Rian Johnson Slice Up An Adorable Porg Before Your Eyes

#Star Wars
02.22.18

Porgs are divisive creatures in the world of cinema. Would you like to cuddle one or would you be more inclined to off the little suckers and make a meal out of them? Rian Johnson, director of The Last Jedi, falls more into the former camp, but there are few things more surreal in this world than seeing the Star Wars helmer slice up a porg with a knife. An incredibly realistic recreation (far as fictional species go) no less.

Johnson showed off an incredible looking cake that looks like a cloned porg. He also showed himself slicing up that porg cake with knife and a bit of understandable squeamishness. The cake was designed for party for The Last Jedi marketing team and what better to say it than with fresh served porg?

“I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!” exclaims Johnson to his dessert as he plunges the cake into the porg’s defenseless noggin. After the first cut, Johnson gets a little less apologetic and tries out some partial beheading and deep stab to the torso.

If you have an unshakeable hatred of porgs (maybe one ran over your dad) you will find this cathartic and the closest thing you’ll get to Troma level cartoon violence in a Star Wars thing. If not? Well, just enjoy a cake being reluctantly cut by a mega-successful director that needs to apologize to food for the sake of psyche. I don’t blame him.

(Via io9)

