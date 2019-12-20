(WARNING: Major spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker below.)

One trademark of Disney’s Star Wars films is cameos from famous faces, even if some of the faces are under a mask. There’s Daniel Craig (as a stormtrooper) and Simon Pegg (as “one quarter portion” guy) in The Force Awakens and Tom Hardy (as another stormtrooper) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as everyone’s favorite character, Slowen Lo) in The Last Jedi. The Rise of Skywalker, which came out on Thursday, continued this trend, with Lin-Manuel Miranda as a Resistance fighter and composer John Williams as a bartender, among others. But Episode IX also included a ton of recognizable voice cameos, particularly during Rey’s (anti-)climatic battle against Emperor Palpatine.

After the Emperor sneers that he has the power of the Sith flowing through him, Rey hears from many of the Jedi that came before her, including Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano (who was introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars), and Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Here’s the full list of Jedi voices:

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Frank Oz as Yoda

Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn

Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano

Olivia D’Abo as Luminara Unduli (The Clone Wars)

Jennifer Hale as Aayla Secura (The Clone Wars)

Angelique Perrin as Adi Gallia (The Clone Wars)

Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan Jarrus (Star Wars Rebels)

Oh yeah, and Luke. Duh. But nothing from my dude Kit Fisto? Shame, J.J. Shame.

