While promoting the upcoming release of Don’t Breathe 2, Stephen Lang made a huge jump into the future by touting the script for Avatar 5. As previously reported, much like he did in the first film, Lang will be playing the villain in all four of the Avatar sequels, which director James Cameron has already written and shared with the actor, who wasn’t afraid to admit that he got emotional after reading the final story. Via Collider:

“When I finished the last script, I was weeping. I just thought it was so beautiful. Yeah, the final script because he’s telling a great, great story, an original story, a beautiful, beautiful story, and I was just incredibly moved by it. I hope and I trust and believe that audiences will be, too, because one of the things that he does really, really well is he moves it from the page to the stage in a way that that is very literal. You know what I mean? You really see it. What you read is what you get from him, I think, and more.”

Of course, it’s hard not to feel like Lang might be getting a tad overzealous, considering it’s been a long journey to get Avatar 2 into theaters. After several delays, the film didn’t start production until 2017, and it’s still not set to hit theaters until December 2022, a full 13 years after the original was released.

However, Cameron revealed back in September 2020 that Avatar 2 is 100 percent complete, and Avatar 3 is 95 percent done, so that’s an encouraging sign that Avatar fans could see all four sequels hits theaters before 2040. Fingers crossed.

