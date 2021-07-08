Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O, the kings of the Jackass empire, were reportedly hospitalized on the second day of filming for Jackass 4 for a stunt that involved jumping “full-speed treadmill with band equipment,” including a “f*cking tuba.”

This would not be Steve-O’s only trip to the hospital in 2021.

“I bought a t-shirt cannon for Jackass 4,” the performer says in a video on his YouTube channel, “My Most Embarrassing Trip To The Emergency Room” (you can probably guess where this is going). “My idea was to fill it up with dog poop and have someone get shot in the face with it. But the director Jeff Tremaine didn’t the idea was really clever enough, so it didn’t happen.” At least not for Jackass 4. Steve-O went through with his “poo cannon” concept with the Nelk Boys, who have 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube. He was also the recipient of the turd blast. It was gross — and it turns out, dangerous!

“My ear canal is filled with dog sh*t and it came with such force that I’ve done serious damage to the middle of my ear. So I rush into the shower to try to flush it out, but I’m like, “I’m not OK, I need medical attention.’ Of course, first I got a haircut. Once I was all styling, I went to the urgent care.”

Steve-O’s tale continues in the video here (I will not embed it; only willing participants should have to see the thumbnail image), but my favorite part is that while he’s recalling his tale of poop-filled woe, he’s petting his chill dog. That dog knows his owner suffers for his art.

Jackass 4 comes out on October 22, the best movie day of the year.