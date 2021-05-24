Steve-O is living the good life. He’s 13 years sober, he’s vaccinated, and he reunited with Johnny, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, and the rest of his boys (minus Bam Margera) for Jackass 4. In a video on his YouTube channel, Steve-O discussed how he’s preparing for the fourth installment of the best film series of all-time (I am only sort of kidding).

“I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyze me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible sh*t happened to me,” he said. It’s unclear whether Dr. Clown will be part of Jackass 4 or if it’s a solo stunt, but Steve-O is in the Bahamas with the Jackass gang “and we came first to Florida, where I took a detour to surprise my family.” He also broke a rule he has with his parents.

“In hindsight, that was a mistake because I broke a rule that I have with my family. Which is, they don’t want to hear about any dangerous stuff until it already happened and I’m OK. And I went to surprise them at the beginning of the trip, and I’m not good at keeping secrets.”

Luckily, as Steve-O told his mom and dad, he has “really good” insurance. He doesn’t reveal what the stunt was, but the video cuts to Steve-O telling Pontius that he “narrowly escaped with your life.” We’ll find out on October 22 when Jackass 4 is released.