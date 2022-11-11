Earlier this week, Studio Ghibli set the world of anime and Star Wars abuzz with a cryptic tweet teasing a collaboration with Lucasfilm. Granted, the tease didn’t provide much information outside of a brief video showing the two companies’ logos, the overwhelming assumption amongst fans is that Ghibli would be bringing its distinct animation style to a galaxy far, far away. That assumption appears to be proving correct.

In a new tweet on Friday morning, Studio Ghibli shared a photo of famed Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki sitting behind a tiny little painted figure of Grogu, or “Baby Yoda” as he’s more widely called despite Lucasfilm’s best marketing efforts. Like the initial tweet from Ghibli, there’s little in the way of details, but it’s now clear that the animation house will be dropping some sort of Star Wars project and possibly starring its most adorable creation.

As of this writing, the two possibilities are that Studio Ghibli will make a contribution to Star Wars: Visions Season 2 or deliver a full-on animated feature set in George Lucas’ iconic galaxy. Although, while we’re dreaming here, why not both?

In the meantime, fans are freaking out over the Grogu/Baby Yoda reveal. The reactions are pouring in on the Studio Ghibli tweet as fans squeal with the delight and/or understandably ask what the heck is happening. Grogu getting the Studio Ghibli treatment is such a perfect combination that people might die from the cuteness overload. It could literally be too much.

You can see reactions to Studio Ghibli’s latest tweet below:

(Via Studio Ghibli on Twitter)