‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Fans Are Melting Down Over A Special Guest Appearance This Week

WARNING: Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett below.

When last week’s Chapter 5 of The Book of Boba Fett ended, Mando (Pedro Pascal) told Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) he’d return to help Boba Fett in his war against the Pyke Syndicate after he goes to check on Grogu, who was last seen leaving with Luke Skywalker (an unholy CGI creation) in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. Most fans just assumed that Mando’s reunion with Grogu would get punted until The Mandalorian officially returns, so imagine their surprise when this week’s Chapter 6 kept the story delivered the little green guy.

Picking up where Chapter 5 left off, Mando flies his new ship to the planet where Grogu is training with Luke, who’s also hard at work building a new Jedi Temple. However, while Grogu is seen adorably training to be a Jedi, he does not reunite with Mando. After being advised by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) that seeing Grogu would make his training even harder, Mando leaves behind the Mandalorian armor he hoped to personally deliver and heads back to help Boba Fett on Tatooine.

Despite getting all the feels from Mando being so close to Grogu, but never getting to hold him, Star Wars fans still lost their mind over seeing the tiny show-stealer again.

Here are only some of the reactions pouring in:

The Book of Boba Fett is currently streaming on Disney+.

