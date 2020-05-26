With the success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, fans of Suicide Squad are hoping to now #ReleaseTheAyerCut. (Are you tired? I’m tired.)

Director David Ayer has long said that the version of the Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto-starring comic book movie that hit theaters in 2016 was a victim of reshoots. “Diablo survived originally, Harley and Deadshot hooked up as a couple. This was changed during reshoots,” he recently tweeted, while on Instagram, he cryptically wrote, “A director holds an invisible compass in their hands. It guides every shot, every performance. That compass points to the destination. If the destination changes did the journey even happen?” It’s a real “does the Pope sh*t in the woods” conundrum.

Anyway, on Monday, Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub tagged Ayer and HBO Max, which is releasing the four-hour-long Justice League cut, on Twitter, suggesting that “a lot of DC fans would love to see an alt version of [Suicide Squad] and it would help sell app.” Ayer replied, “This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen.”

It’s fun to dunk on Suicide Squad, but to be honest, I hope the Ayer cut (should it actually come out) is an improvement. For one thing, it’s a movie with Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Viola Davis — of course I want it to be good. Also, it could mean Jared Leto goes on another “twisted” publicity tour? Maybe leave the dead rats behind this time, though.

