(WARNING: Spoilers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below.)

True to Chris Pratt’s word, The Super Mario Bros. Movie does indeed have a post-credits scene that hints at a potential sequel. Actually, the film has a mid-credits scene too, but it’s the final one that hints at a fan-favorite character joining the fun: Yoshi.

According to Variety, the final post-credits scene shows a “green-and-white-speckled egg” getting ready to crack, a clear nod to Mario’s dinosaur pal. However, before Yoshi can fully crack, the scene cuts to black. The green guy was left out of the first film, but there were nods that his species is running about the Mushroom Kingdom:

While there is currently no information on a “Mario” sequel, the post-credits scene nods to the film’s glaring absence of one of the most iconic Super Mario Bros. characters. (One short scene in the film shows a herd of multi-colored Yoshies running wild, but Yoshi is not a character in the movie.)

The Yoshi scene jibes with what Pratt told CBR last month. Although, the Mario voice actor is hoping to see another side of the Nintendo series happen.

“At the end of the film, there’s a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about,” Pratt said. “And that gets me very, very excited. But there’s been talk of Luigi’s Mansion. That was a Gamecube game. I think that would be great.”

A Luigi’s Mansion movie starring Charlie Day’s Luigi?! Sign us the heck up.

