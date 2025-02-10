Then there’s Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, which is slightly further down the release schedule but is a high priority for Gunn in establishing his vision for adapting DC Comics titles going forward. Let’s piece together clues on what we can expect from this movie.

James Gunn has his work cut out for him in setting the DCEU aside and constructing the DCU for WBD. Of course, John Cena’s Peacemaker is now being grandfathered into the fold, but Creature Commandos counts as the DCU’s official launch with Gunn’s Superman (and Krypto) reboot and Lanterns among the entries set for theatrical and streaming release, respectively.

Cast

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) scored the Kara Zor-El role following an extensive search. Recently on social media, Gunn revealed a cryptic look (shown at the top of this post) of Alcock on set while confirming that cameras were rolling with Craig Gillespie as director. Gunn further called Alcock “phenomenal” in the role while adding, “Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira.”

Former Aquaman Jason Momoa will fill Lobo’s antagonistic shoes. Momoa had floated himself for this role during a Fandango interview, in which he called Lobo “always my favorite… I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role” and “a f*ck yeah” decision if WBD ever called him. Momoa later followed up in an Instagram post to dramatic effect: “They called.” God only knows if Momoa’s take on the antihero/thuggish bounty hunter (who happens to have regenerative powers) will utter the “nuking the earth into guacamole!” line.

Also? We know that Gunn loves Krypto, and there’s certainly reason to believe that Superman’s dog will crossover between DCU movies. Look (again) at how cute he is. Those ears, man.

Plot

When word first surfaced of this movie in 2023, Gunn revealed that his script is heavily inspired by Tom King’s ^^^ limited comic series. In short, this version of Supergirl is “hard-core” and has seen some sh*t: