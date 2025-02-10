James Gunn has his work cut out for him in setting the DCEU aside and constructing the DCU for WBD. Of course, John Cena’s Peacemaker is now being grandfathered into the fold, but Creature Commandos counts as the DCU’s official launch with Gunn’s Superman (and Krypto) reboot and Lanterns among the entries set for theatrical and streaming release, respectively.
Then there’s Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, which is slightly further down the release schedule but is a high priority for Gunn in establishing his vision for adapting DC Comics titles going forward. Let’s piece together clues on what we can expect from this movie.
Cast
Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) scored the Kara Zor-El role following an extensive search. Recently on social media, Gunn revealed a cryptic look (shown at the top of this post) of Alcock on set while confirming that cameras were rolling with Craig Gillespie as director. Gunn further called Alcock “phenomenal” in the role while adding, “Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira.”
Former Aquaman Jason Momoa will fill Lobo’s antagonistic shoes. Momoa had floated himself for this role during a Fandango interview, in which he called Lobo “always my favorite… I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role” and “a f*ck yeah” decision if WBD ever called him. Momoa later followed up in an Instagram post to dramatic effect: “They called.” God only knows if Momoa’s take on the antihero/thuggish bounty hunter (who happens to have regenerative powers) will utter the “nuking the earth into guacamole!” line.
Also? We know that Gunn loves Krypto, and there’s certainly reason to believe that Superman’s dog will crossover between DCU movies. Look (again) at how cute he is. Those ears, man.
Plot
When word first surfaced of this movie in 2023, Gunn revealed that his script is heavily inspired by Tom King’s ^^^ limited comic series. In short, this version of Supergirl is “hard-core” and has seen some sh*t:
“We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, raised on a rock, a chip off of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life and then come to Earth. She is much more hard-core and not the Supergirl we’re used to.“
DC Comics has provided a more extensive synopsis of King’s story:
Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman’s fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she’s had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.
More specific details are obviously being kept under wraps. If we’re lucky, Momoa will keep on talking and won’t be able to resist posting set videos.
Release Date
Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow will soar into theaters on June 26, 2026.
Trailer
Since it will be awhile before a trailer emerges for Supergirl, Gunn’s Superman vision is on full display (including Krypto) in the below teaser trailer.
This newer TV spot delivers a few more visual angles.