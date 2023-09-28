With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set to officially end the DC Extended Universe (or Snyderverse, if you nasty), fans are growing increasingly curious about how James Gunn will right the ship with his bold, new DC Universe that will officially kick off with the release of Superman: Legacy.

Fortunately, Gunn is big on interacting with fans on social media, and the DC Studios chief dropped some big news during a recent Q&A session on Threads. While Gunn has always touted that his DC Universe reboot will be fluid and could incorporate elements from the DCEU, he has been light on specifics. That changed on Wednesday when he confirmed the names of at least three actors who will reprise their roles, and yes, one of them is Peacemaker. (Hurray!)

“Xolo Maridueña will continue playing Blue Beetle in the DCU, as Viola Davis will Amanda Waller, and John Cena will Peacemaker,” Gunn wrote.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn still plans on making Season 2 of the fan-favorite Cena show once he completes Superman: Legacy. Although, it’s unclear whether the recent strikes have impacted that timeline. In the meantime, Gunn made it clear how his new DC Universe will work, and that nothing that happened before it is “canon” even though some characters will be returning.

“Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year — a sort of aperitif to the DCU — & then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that,” Gunn wrote. “It’s a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think its okay to be confused on what’s happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet.”

Superman: Legacy flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)