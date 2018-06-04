The Unsettling ‘Suspiria’ Teaser Trailer Is Here To Creep You Out

Suspiria is not your typical horror movie remake.

It’s an “homage” to Dario Argento’s 1977 classic, according to director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name). “Every movie I make is a step inside my teenage dreams, and Suspiria is the most remarkably precise teenage megalomaniac dream I could have had,” he said. “I immediately started to dream about making my own version of it. So in a way it makes me smile when I hear people say, ‘How dare you remake Suspiria. Typical commerce-driven mentality.’ I was just a boy who had seen a movie that made him what he became. So that’s how I am approaching it: a homage to the incredible, powerful emotion I felt when I saw it.” There are a lot of similarities, though.

Both Argento’s and Guadagnino’s visually-striking films follow an American dancer (1977: Jessica Harper; 2018: Dakota Johnson, although Harper appears in the not-remake) who travels to a fancy ballet school in Germany, where everything isn’t as it appears. Also, there’s a creepy-as-heck score from then Goblins, now Radiohead’s Thom Yorke. But the new Suspiria has something the original doesn’t: Tilda Swinton, who was born (in an alien spaceship) to star in a movie which involves “witchcraft and gruesome deaths.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director (Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

Suspiria opens on November 2.

