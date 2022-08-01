Despite what Disney+ might want you to think, there are some people out there who actually do not want to be a part of a galaxy far far away. Leonardo DiCaprio famously did not want to portray Anakin Skywalker (probably for the best) while Rooney Mara opted out of Rogue One because she didn’t feel right for the role. This is seemingly a common occurrence with actors who don’t believe they are the right fit for the role, and Taron Egerton had a similar experience when auditioning for the lead in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

While speaking on a recent episode of the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Taron Egerton revealed that he tried out to be Han Solo, and even went as far as to try on the signature outfit and board the Millenium Falcon, all before opting out of the 2018 movie.

“I’ll be honest, I got on the Falcon,” Egerton admitted. “I was with Chewie. I was in the full costume. I felt like I got there, I did it, I lived it.” Despite living it, he did not portray Solo in the movie, which was not very popular among fans, or at the box office. The role eventually went to Alden Ehrenreich.

Egerton tried to explain that despite meeting the cutest little furry alien in the world and boarding one of the most iconic ships, he just wasn’t into it. “It just felt to me like I didn’t feel…like you know when we mentioned earlier, that thing when I read the Kingsman script and I was like, ‘This is…I’ve got to do this. This is my part,’” Egerton admitted. “I just didn’t feel it.”

The actor has had several high-profile roles since, so he didn’t miss out on much. “It’s far enough in the past now that I feel I can say that. I hope no one feels annoyed that I have said it,” he added. Chewie has yet to comment on the ordeal, though he is probably really upset about it!

