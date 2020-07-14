Alden Ehrenreich Isn’t Ruling Out A Han Solo Return

Depending on who you ask, Solo: A Star Wars Story is either an unmitigated disaster of a movie or an underrated gem that people judged a little too harshly when it arrived just a few months after the highly contentious Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But one thing is for certain: the film’s disappointing box office sent Disney and Lucasfilm scrambling, as standalone films for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett, and Yoda were reportedly shelved along with plans for a sequel to Solo, which was originally envisioned as a new trilogy of films.

Since then, there’s been very little movement on the Solo front save for ever-present rumors — emphasis on rumors — about maybe finishing the film’s story on Disney+. Of course, any plans for bringing back the young Han Solo would probably require the participation of Alden Ehrenreich. In a new profile in Esquire, the actor reveals that he took a few years off after the whirlwind production of being in a Star Wars film, and he hasn’t even kept up on the franchise. During the interview, he knew nothing of The Mandalorian or The Rise of Skywalker. However, Ehrenreich admitted that despite everything that went on with the first movie, he wouldn’t rule out coming back as the classic smuggler.

“It depends on what it is. It depends on how it’s done. It depends if it feels innate to the story,” he told Esquire. This naturally led to a follow-up about whether he’s heard anything specific regarding the ongoing tale of Han’s early days:

“No, I don’t know anything about that. I mean, you know, I think our movie was kind of the last of the conventional-era Star Wars movie release time.” Just… any news through the Star Wars grapevine? “I’ve heard soooome stuff, but nothing concrete.”

It’s not much, but there are fans of Ehrenreich’s turn as Han Solo who will probably appreciate this tiny glimmer of hope. As tiny as it may be.

