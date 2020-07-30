Teenage Bounty Hunters is a fun thing to say out loud. Try it: “Teenage Bounty Hunters.” That’s some Buffy the Vampire Slayer-level camp right there (it’s also more appropriate to mention in casual conversation than the original title: Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters). The Netflix series, from Orange Is the New Black and GLOW producer Jenji Kohan, is about two teenagers who are also — and I cannot stress this enough — bounty hunters.

The teens in questions are fraternal twins Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini), who despite being close, “they have opposite personalities. Sterling is an overachiever with a quick wit and a strong imagination, and she takes her school and religious studies seriously. Blair is outspoken, opinionated, and a non-conformist.” They link up with bounty hunter Bowser (Kadeem Hardison), who brings them into his world after a chance encounter. Based on the fun trailer above, explosions ensue.

Here’s more on Teenage Bounty Hunters:

Rebelling against their buttoned-up Southern community, sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets while trying to navigate high school drama — love, sex, and study hall.

Teenage Bounty Hunters premieres on Netflix on August 14.