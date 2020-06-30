The last time we saw the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, they were subject of a hilarious SNL parody entitled Middle-Age Mutant Ninja Turtles, which imagined them in their grimly boring 40s. Thing is, they’re actually pushing middle age. Since the Turtles’ launch as a comic in 1984, they’ve never not been somewhere, from four animated TV series to three separate film franchise, the last one co-starring Megan Fox. And now they’re about to get another. Via The Hollywood Reporter, another animated TMNT movie is in the works, this time from Seth Rogen’s team.

Mind you, neither Rogen nor longtime partner-in-crime Evan Goldberg will themselves be writing or directing. It’s their company, Point Grey Pictures, that will collaborate with Nickelodeon on the new film, with Jeff Rowe — co-director of the forthcoming Phil Lord-Chris Miller movie Connected — set to direct a script by Neighbors scribe Brendan O’Brien. But they will certainly bring their sense of humor to a brand that’s sometimes struggled to blend action with comedy that’s, well, actually funny. (Of course, since Nickelodeon’s involved, it probably won’t come close to Rogen’s last foray into animation, Sausage Party.)

Leonardo et al. can still be seen on the small screen with the animated show Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, whose second season ended only last week. While the most recent film iteration of the franchise was a mix of live-action and CGI, the 2007 film TMNT was all-animated, and had a much more serious vibe than Team Rogen will surely give it.

