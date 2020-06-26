‘Tenet’ Has Been Delayed Once Again, This Time To Mid-August

For months, Tenet was being held up as the movie that will welcome America back to movie theaters. It even held firm to its July 17 release only up until recently, as almost the entirety of what was once the 2020 summer movie season relocated to later in the year. But now its been rescheduled once more: As per The Hollywood Reporter, has been bumped to mid-August.

The announcement was made Thursday evening, with Warner Bros. giving the movie its second bump. Previously the latest from Christopher Nolan — starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Dembicki, plus what looks like some backwards time madness — was rescheduled two weeks, landing on the July 31 spot. Now, right after one of the largest days of reported new cases since the virus hit the U.S., it’s been moved two more weeks, to August 12.

And what of Mulan? Disney’s live-action remake of their 1998 animated favorite is still technically scheduled for July 24. However, according to THR, the company is expected to make a similar announcement, especially as they recently revealed Disneyland would be delaying its reopening, with no new date announced.

Meanwhile the nation’s movie theaters are, as of this writing, still scheduled to mostly reopen mid-July. Stress “as of this writing.”

