‘Terminator: Genisys’ Might Revive A Terrible Plot Twist

Terminator: Genisys is on the way, without the help of any form of spellcheck, and fans are curious to see what, if anything, can be done with the franchise. The answer appears to be “not terribly much” if a recent rumor is any indication. Spoilers below and in the video above, you’ve been warned.

Instead of the usual dots to space out the spoilers, we’ll thank ComicBookMovie.com for pointing out the video, and here’s a GIF to remind you of past glories and some advice to avoid said spoilers:

Still here?

OK, well, if you remember the original script of Terminator: Salvation at all, the original ending featured John Connor dying and Sam Worthington putting on a Christian Bale skinsuit to fight cri– er, to defend humanity against the robot scourge. The hints dropped above would indicate that this idea is being revived for Terminator: Genisys, except they’re actually going to follow through with it this time instead of ending the movie with a heart transplant.

I’m actually not terribly opposed to the idea in theory; the idea of a human trapped in a robotic body, possibly one they have to fight to control against Skynet, is a fun and creepy concept. What concerns me is that basically there hasn’t been a single good rumor about this movie right from the start, and the franchise entry with the best ideas and most refreshing concepts was a TV show Fox canceled years ago and a just-wrapped miniseries from Dark Horse which should be the next movie. Well, at least it can’t be worse than this, right?