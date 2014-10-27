‘Terminator: Genisys’ Might Revive A Terrible Plot Twist

Terminator: Genisys is on the way, without the help of any form of spellcheck, and fans are curious to see what, if anything, can be done with the franchise. The answer appears to be “not terribly much” if a recent rumor is any indication. Spoilers below and in the video above, you’ve been warned.
Still here?
OK, well, if you remember the original script of Terminator: Salvation at all, the original ending featured John Connor dying and Sam Worthington putting on a Christian Bale skinsuit to fight cri– er, to defend humanity against the robot scourge. The hints dropped above would indicate that this idea is being revived for Terminator: Genisys, except they’re actually going to follow through with it this time instead of ending the movie with a heart transplant.
I’m actually not terribly opposed to the idea in theory; the idea of a human trapped in a robotic body, possibly one they have to fight to control against Skynet, is a fun and creepy concept. What concerns me is that basically there hasn’t been a single good rumor about this movie right from the start, and the franchise entry with the best ideas and most refreshing concepts was a TV show Fox canceled years ago and a just-wrapped miniseries from Dark Horse which should be the next movie. Well, at least it can’t be worse than this, right?
Dirt bike chase along the LA aqueducts or we riot.
Actually, a terrible alternative just struck me: They could be going all Vader/Luke on us.
Wait…so Skynet is John Conner’s father? I…what…
No, but if I remember my Terminator lore correctly, he’s perfectly capable of fathering children.
The only way this works is to ad Batman:
[www.youtube.com]
Is this gonna be like Futurama, and John Connor is his own grandfather? I’d watch that.
They’d better have Zoidberg.
Why not Zoidberg?
And then later, Arnold will go back in time again, but this time, without memories of being Arnold until he has sex with Sarah Conner, which will remind him that he’s Arnold and he’ll try to kill other Arnold’s John Conner because Skynet wants other other John Conner to succeed for…Reasons?
Unfoachanutley de T-800 is not programmed to bang skinny white women unless it’s foah political reasons. De T-800 is only aroused by hot mulatto ass.
Honestly, I think you guys have written a better concept for this movie than the writers did in the last two.
@Dan Seitz I’m not sure if that’s really a compliment.
@wordweary At least neither of you called it “Terminator: Penisys,” which I am totally going to do if my guess up there turns out to be right.
@Dan Seitz See, I’m all in for the title change.
Terminator: Penisys, a tale of a young AI’s sexual awakening and loss.
The T-800 did the nasty in the pasty