When Is ‘Terrifier 3’ Streaming On Netflix Or Prime Video?

In case one evil clown movie in theaters isn’t enough for you, Terrifier 3 is out today.

The third film in the ultra-violent horror franchise brings back David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown for more good ol’ fashion murdering, this time during Christmas (“Is Terrifier 3 a Christmas movie?” asks hopefully no one). Why that merry holiday in particular? “I’ve always wanted to do my spin on the maniac Santa Claus,” writer and director Damien Leone told Bloody Disgusting. “That’s just such a classic archetypal horror trope. To see Art now mixed with the maniac Santa Claus is really exciting, really exciting.”

Will people who are afraid of puking in public have to wait until Christmas for Terrifier 3 to be available to watch at home? There’s no announced streaming date yet, but it probably won’t be that long. The smartest move would be to keep the film in theaters until Halloween, then put it on streaming. But again, at the moment, there’s no official word on a streaming debut.

Here’s more on Terrifier 3:

Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve

Both Terrifier and Terrifier 2 are available to stream on Prime Video.