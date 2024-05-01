This holiday season, Christmas is coming early for fans of blood and violence. Terrifier 3 is the upcoming installment in the Terrifier franchise, which has become a cult phenomenon that threatened to put Pennywise to shame.

The second installment, made on a $250,000 budget, grossed over $15 million worldwide in 2022, and now Art the Clown is showing up to theaters a few weeks early for a new release date.

In Terrifier 3, our good friend Art the Clown is back as he “unleashes chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.” The movie is set to hit theaters on October 11th, just one week after another certain edgy clown is set to return to theaters. What’s next? A Ronald McDonald biopic??

Brad Miska, vice president of Bloody Disgusting, promises that Art the clown is just getting started. “I knew the second I saw Terrifier 2 that it would be a generational horror film and was ecstatic when horror fans showed up to experience the movie in theaters making it one of the biggest indie horror successes of all time. With Terrifier 3, Damien Leone and Phil Falcone have handcrafted a theatrical experience like no other that will shock the hell out of audiences this fall. Art the Clown will slay October once again,” Miska concluded.

Somebody please tell the Joker he needs to step up his slaying game!! Lady Gaga will help.

(Via Variety)