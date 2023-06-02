Hold On, Terry Crews And Billy Crudup Are Related? ‘It Was A Miracle’

Thanks to modern technology and the fact that anyone can throw around their DNA these days, it’s not uncommon to find long-lost relatives or distant cousins. Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey recently revealed that they might be actually related, not just two actors with similar speech patterns. On the other hand, Bill Hader found out that he is related to Carol Burnett shortly after admitting that he had a crush on her. Family….is strange.

The latest duo that might be related are two entertainers with very different resumes. Emmy winner Billy Crudup, known for Almost Famous and Big Fish and was revealed to be blood-related to actor/football player Terry Crews, thanks to the PBS ancestry show Finding Your Roots.

Once they discovered they were related, Crews met up with Crudup and his son in order to have a mini-family reunion. “It was one of the most satisfying, wonderful afternoons I’ve ever spent,” Crews told The Today Show, marveling at their different backgrounds but shared DNA. “The fact that we are blood relatives, to me, is a statement about what America is. It’s also a statement about humanity. Because we all think, you know, he’s white, I’m Black. But the reality is we are true blood relatives.” The duo were born just 22 days apart, though it’s unclear where in the bloodline they overlap. Crews added, “It was a miracle. I’m not gonna lie. It’s a true miracle.”

While Crudup was shocked, he said that his teenage son was the “most excited” about their newfound relative. Maybe instead of going into acting, his teen can become a football player and carry on the family business. Or host a talent show.

