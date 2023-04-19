Last week, aspiring not-cult leader Matthew McConaughey dropped an interesting bombshell: There’s a pretty good chance that his longtime friend and co-star Woody Harrelson might be his actual brother.

As the story goes, McConaughey and Harrelson were vacationing in Greece a few years back when McConaughey’s mom revealed that she “knew” Harrelson’s father. The way she said “knew,” raised a few eyebrows, and it turns out that the math lines up where McConaughey’s mom and Harrelson’s dad were in West Texas during her second divorce from McConaughey’s father. The timeline also would’ve occurred nine months before McConaughey’s birth.

While McConaughey hasn’t been eager to pull too hard on that string, Harrelson stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night where he confirmed that the chance of them being brothers is very real.

“Well, I’ll just say there is some veracity to that thought” Harrelson said before confirming McConaughey’s tale from their Greek vacation. However, Harrelson took things a step further by revealing that he’s been pushing for a DNA test.

Via Variety:

“We want to go for a [DNA] test, but for him, it’s a much more big deal,” Harrelson said. “I mean he feels like he is losing a father. But I’m like, no, you’re gaining a different father and a brother.”

McConaughey actually addressed not wanting to poke too deep into his possible parentage, and why it’s more difficult for him.

“Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him?” McConaughey said when he first revealed the possible brother situation. “It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.”

(Via Variety)