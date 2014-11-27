‘Planes, Trains, And Automobiles’ & All The Other Thanksgiving Movies You Can Watch On Netflix

Thanksgiving is here again, so why not spend the holiday with your family watching a few timely movies on Netflix? Here are nine that fit the bill…

1. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Arguably, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is the best Thanksgiving movie. After starting his career with teen dramas and comedies, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles was John Hughes’ first movie that features adults in leading roles with Steve Martin as Neal Page and John Candy as his unwanted travel buddy Del Griffith. While I think it’s a fun film for the whole family, you might want to put some earmuffs on your kids during Martin’s hilarious rental car tirade where he drops 18 F-Bombs in one scene.

2. The House of Yes

The House of Yes shows off what Parker Posey can do in a strange and incestuous Thanksgiving movie. While the film isn’t recommended for family viewing, it is perfect if you’re into John F. Kennedy assassination role play. Oh, and if you like to eat a lot of pancakes.

3. Rocky

We don’t often think of Rocky as a Thanksgiving movie, but it does take place around the National Holiday. It’s a lot like how Die Hard is kinda/sorta a Christmas movie. Anyway, Rocky is a movie that you can easily share with the whole family and learn a lot about determination, togetherness, and racing up steps in front of a museum. Rocky II also takes place during Thanksgiving.

4. American Son

Nick Cannon plays a young Marine, who spends time with his family and girlfriend before he’s about to be deployed to Iraq. While American Son was a darling at the Sundance Film Festival in 2008, it remained virtually ignored when it was released in theaters.

5. The Ice Storm

The Ice Storm is considered Ang Lee’s masterpiece. It follows two upper middle class families in Connecticut, as they struggle with their true identities and how they present themselves to others, all taking place during Thanksgiving break in 1973. Although The Ice Storm is not for families with very young children, it is full of drama and mature themes that might work for families with older teenagers.