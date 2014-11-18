All The ‘Happy Gilmore’ Quotes You Know You’re Still Repeating

“I eat pieces of sh*t like you for breakfast!” — Shooter McGavin
Everyday use: When the words leave your mouth faster than you can think about them.
“Psycho!” — Happy Gilmore
Everyday use: When you’re not the crazy one.
“You’re gonna die, clown!” — Happy Gilmore
Everyday use: When inanimate objects get the best of you.
“Mista, mista. Get me outta here.” — Nursing Home Patient
Everyday use: When you want to leave a party.
“I don’t want a piece of you, I want the whole thing!” — Bob Barker
Everyday use: When you can’t be intimidated.
“Harness in the good energy, block out the bad.” — Potter
Everyday use: When you need to relax.
“Damn you people, go back to your shanties.” — Shooter McGavin
Everyday use: When everyone is against you.
“If I saw myself in clothes like that I’d have to kick my own ass.” — Happy Gilmore
Everyday use: When you don’t want to dress the part.
“Damned alligator bit my hand off.” — Chubbs
Everyday use: When something is holding you back.
And you can count, on me waiting for you in the parking lot.
+1
“Doing the bull dance…” For when you nailed it.
Feelin the flow… workin it.
“Just go to your happy place.”
-When life’s got ya down
Somebody’s closer.
“Now you’re gonna get it Bobby!” For when it’s time to kick some ass.
The last one was as strong as the first.
I always use “green jacket,blue jacket, who gives a shit?”
You just pulled landscaping duty!
Grizzly Adams DID have a beard! – for when someone has said something exactly the opposite of the truth
Broke up with a girl in college, because I used a Happy Gilmore line to bust my cheating ass.
Her: “You’re not getting laid today.”
Me: “I beg to differ. I accomplished that feat with Jill O’Brien, no more than 3 hours ago.”
My Brain: “Oops.”
“Oh you no want breakfast??” – asian lady happy sleeps with
“My girlfriend is dead, you know. She fell off a cliff and died on impact.”
“You can hardly even notice it!” *cringe face*
Always comes in handy.
Hey! Here’s a quote you know I keep repeating: “You guys seriously have to stop it with ‘quotes you need to know’ posts.”
The “Where you goin’ with those clubs punk!?” scene still makes me laugh after all this time.
“PIEEEECE OF MONKEY SHIT!”
Sadly, Sandler never did get much better than Happy Gilmore
“Lot of pressure. You gotta rise above it. You gotta harness in the good energy–block out the bad. Harness. Energy. Block. Bad.
Feel the flow Happy. Feel it. It’s circular. It’s like a carousel. You pay the quarter, you get on the horse, it goes up and down, and AROUND. It’s circular. Circle, with the music, the flow. All good things.”
Psycho.
You hit that guy!