All The ‘Happy Gilmore’ Quotes You Know You’re Still Repeating

“I eat pieces of sh*t like you for breakfast!” — Shooter McGavin

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Everyday use: When the words leave your mouth faster than you can think about them.

“Psycho!” — Happy Gilmore

Everyday use: When you’re not the crazy one.

“You’re gonna die, clown!” — Happy Gilmore

Everyday use: When inanimate objects get the best of you.

“Mista, mista. Get me outta here.” — Nursing Home Patient

Everyday use: When you want to leave a party.

“I don’t want a piece of you, I want the whole thing!” — Bob Barker

Everyday use: When you can’t be intimidated.

“Harness in the good energy, block out the bad.” — Potter

Everyday use: When you need to relax.

“Damn you people, go back to your shanties.” — Shooter McGavin

Everyday use: When everyone is against you.

“If I saw myself in clothes like that I’d have to kick my own ass.” — Happy Gilmore

Everyday use: When you don’t want to dress the part.

“Damned alligator bit my hand off.” — Chubbs

Everyday use: When something is holding you back.