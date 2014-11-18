All The ‘Happy Gilmore’ Quotes You Know You’re Still Repeating

#Movie Quotes #Quotes
11.18.14 4 years ago 22 Comments
Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison have proven to be Adam Sandler’s most lasting comedy films, both in terms of quotability and their embraceable structure. For that reason — and to celebrate Kevin “harness in the good, block out the bad” Nealon’s 61st birthday — I present to you all the Happy Gilmore Quotes you should still be using…

“I eat pieces of sh*t like you for breakfast!” — Shooter McGavin

Everyday use: When the words leave your mouth faster than you can think about them.

“Psycho!” — Happy Gilmore

Everyday use: When you’re not the crazy one.

“You’re gonna die, clown!” — Happy Gilmore

Everyday use: When inanimate objects get the best of you.

“Mista, mista. Get me outta here.” — Nursing Home Patient

Everyday use: When you want to leave a party.

“I don’t want a piece of you, I want the whole thing!” — Bob Barker

Everyday use: When you can’t be intimidated.

“Harness in the good energy, block out the bad.” — Potter

Everyday use: When you need to relax.

“Damn you people, go back to your shanties.” — Shooter McGavin

Everyday use: When everyone is against you.

“If I saw myself in clothes like that I’d have to kick my own ass.” — Happy Gilmore

Everyday use: When you don’t want to dress the part.

“Damned alligator bit my hand off.” — Chubbs

Everyday use: When something is holding you back.

