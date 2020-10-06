I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: movie titles should be more literal. Take The 355, for instance. I don’t know what that means. It’s a boring title, and if I saw it on a marquee or while scrolling through Netflix, I might not watch it. But if the title was Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, and Penélope Cruz As a Group of Wild-Card Spies Who Come Together to Stop World War 3, well, I couldn’t find that Futurama GIF fast enough. The idea for the James Bond-meets-Ocean’s 8 spy-thriller comes from Jessica Chastain “proposed the idea” to director Simon Kinberg while they were working on Dark Phoenix. So, at least something good came out of that movie.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world — or get them killed.

The 355 comes out on January 15.