‘The Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Just Released A Hint-Filled Synopsis

The Avengers is probably one of the few truly beloved popcorn movies to hit theaters in recent years, and it made a billion dollars as a result. So, who’s coming back, and who’s new, for the sequel? More people than you might think.
Stitch Kingdom got the official synopsis from Disney, and it’s not spoiler-heavy… but there are more than a few interesting tidbits:
Marvel Studios presents Avengers: Age of Ultron, the epic follow-up to the biggest Super Hero movie of all time. When Tony Stark tries to jumpstart a dormant peacekeeping program, things go awry and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye, are put to the ultimate test as the fate of the planet hangs in the balance. As the villainous Ultron emerges, it is up to The Avengers to stop him from enacting his terrible plans, and soon uneasy alliances and unexpected action pave the way for an epic and unique global adventure.
Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron stars Robert Downey Jr., who returns as Iron Man, along with Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk. Together with Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and with the additional support of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill, the team must reassemble to defeat James Spader as Ultron, a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. Along the way, they confront two mysterious and powerful newcomers, Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Pietro Maximoff, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and meet an old friend in a new form when Paul Bettany becomes Vision.
First off, some of what we suspected turns out to be true: Tony’s the jerk who gets this all started, while Hank Pym is off palling around with Paul Rudd. And it appears the Vision will evolve from JARVIS as most fans speculated; how much you want to bet he hijacks an old set of Tony’s armor and reconfigures it?
What’s interesting, though, is that Nick Fury and Maria Hill are back in action. Fury, you might remember, was last seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe giving Coulson the directorship of SHIELD that should have been Hill’s. Sorry, Phil, but she’s a bit more qualified than you are. Hill we also last saw on TV, and was working for Tony, or at least availing herself of his legal department. So it’s interesting that they’re both in play. Coulson, apparently, has to settle for his own TV series.
This is just the start of the shenanigans. The movie comes out in seven months, so expect a trailer before the end of the year, and a massive hype machine soon after.
i would say hint-less. there’s nothing in the synopsis that brings anything new to light.
You’ll correct. I was thinking the hint was going to be Hydra’s role in the movie. Seeing how Hydra was holding Scarlett Witch & Quicksilver captive in the end credit scene in The Winter Soldier.
Unless the uneasy alliance that is mentioned is an alliance between Hydra and the Avengers. That would be some new info.
That was a bunch of words but together to make the most vague two paragraphs I’ve ever read. I assume this is for anyone who isn’t a fan and doesn’t know this already. That being said, bring it on.
Uproxx needs hits on a story every other website has already reported on.
Avengers: Ultron California. Ultron doesn’t come to full power until he has a vigorous 6 minute wrestling lesson with Stu.
+1
But Is that how ultron becomes the lizard king?
So, I stopped watching Agents Of Shield due to my crappy PVR about 3 eps in, did they ever explain how the hell Coulson is alive?
Yeah; magic, two Infinity Gems, the blood of Mister Sinister and a Stan Lee cameo as a retrovirus injection.
SHIELD had a Kree corpse and were talking its blood or DNA or something and experimenting with it. One of the experiments was bringing Coulson back to life. But they also were messing with his brain and implanting memories and some other stuff.
Dormant peacekeeping project. So Stark wasnt the creator, just the reason its now active. Maybe Hank Pym was involved after all or somebody else, like Howard Stark, Edwin Jarvis, Peggy Carter, even Zola
about to say this if Hank is older than maybe he was working on the A.I. back in the day and Stark would off. Also I would love to see Zola back working with Baron Strucker.
So who was the “high profile” female character besides Widow, Witch, and Hill that Whedon was talking about?
SuperPepper?
Dear lord I hope Rescue doesn’t show up
Ms. Marvel (is my best guess).
Are Disney and Fox playing name games with Quicksilver?
And once again, Rhody gets no love. I know I’ve seen a screen shot with Don Cheadle in it. Is he just hanging out for drinks in the movie?
He’s learned to throw Mjolnir with his left to compensate.
We knew a long time ago Fury and Hill were in this.