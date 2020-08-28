Matt Reeves’ presentation of The Batman teaser trailer generated plenty of excitement during the DC FanDome event, and it’s no wonder why that happened. Eager comic book fans got a sizeable preview of how Robert Pattinson is churning out a grounded, snarling, violent version of the character (which sits outside the DCEU) and how his Bruce Wayne moved from detective to masked vigilante. The trailer also gave audiences a look at Jeffrey Wright’s version of Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz’s take on the Catwoman (which both Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa absolutely loved). However, there was a whole lot of marveling at Colin Farrell’s appearance as The Penguin.

Let’s just say that if Ferrell hadn’t already been announced for The Penguin role ahead of the trailer, people would have no problem believing that Richard Kind was suddenly into comic book movies. Makeup artist Mike Marino even had to step in and confirm to the Internet that, yes, this is Farrell underneath a hefty dose of prosthetics. Well, Jeffrey Wright recently revealed on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show (via Comic Book) that he, too, did not recognize Farrell on set:

“I’ve worked with that makeup artist before and it’s just incredible. Colin walked on to set one day and I walked right passed him [laughs] I was like ‘ok, hey dude what’s happening, where’s Colin are we going to shoot.’ It was, it’s pretty remarkable.”

Also remarkable? Pattinson’s smoky eye makeup, which is being compared to The Crow, and the fact that fans have already (probably) solved The Riddler’s (Paul Dano) mysterious message. Oh, and it’s one hell of a turn of events to see The Batman being compared to Taxi Driver in the same way as 2019’s Joker. Warner Bros. sure is enjoying themselves while reinventing their approach to DC Comics movies, and hopefully, audiences will reap the benefits without another release date pushback.

The Batman arrives on October 1, 2021.

(Via The Jess Cagle Show & Comic Book)