In case you thought The Batman would be a happy movie with a very normal Bruce Wayne, think again. “I’ve definitely found a little interesting thread. He doesn’t have a playboy persona at all, so he’s kind of a weirdo as Bruce and a weirdo as Batman, and I kept thinking there’s a more nihilistic slant to it,” star Robert Pattinson told GQ about the Matt Reeves-directed superhero film, which he called a “sad movie.”

You can watch the sad movie (the emo eyeliner speaks for itself) for yourself on March 4 — or a few days early if you look closely at the IMAX poster below.

See it? Prepare to [Super Troopers voice] enhance.

Focus on the space between Batman and Colin Farrell’s Penguin in the middle of the poster. There’s a bit.ly link that leads to a website with information about advance fan screenings of The Batman in IMAX (I’ll save you the hassle). The showtimes begin on March 1, and you can purchase tickets (which come with a copy of Batman: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale) now.

Outside of the passively ripped Pattinson, The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Andy Serkis.