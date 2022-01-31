As The Batman draws closer to bringing Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson‘s new version of the Dark Knight to screens, the film’s official Twitter account has released a new promo video announcing the start of ticket sales: February 10. In the new preview, Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is called out for failing to use his family vast wealth’s to help the city. Of course, unbeknownst to the citizens of Gotham, he’s been waging a war in the shadows as Batman, which has put him in the crosshairs of The Riddler.

As the new teaser ominously shows, The Riddler knows Batman’s secret identity and has no trouble outsmarting the vigilante at every turn. Pattison’s Bruce Wayne can’t punch his way out of this one, and it looks to be one heck of a battle of wits. The film also has Jason Momoa‘s seal of approval, so what more do you need?

He can’t stop what’s coming. Get tickets for #TheBatman starting February 10, only in theaters March 4. pic.twitter.com/9qnJIMKMoc — The Batman (@TheBatman) January 30, 2022

Here’s the official synopsis:

When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

The Batman swings into theaters on March 4.