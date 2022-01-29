Earlier this month, in news that doesn’t augur well for the rest of 2022, one of the more beloved celebrity couples —Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet — split up. It was amicable. The two released a joint statement in which they declared that they have decided to “free each other.” Momoa wasn’t just close with Bonet. He also had great relationships with both her daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and her father/Bonet’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. And despite the break-up, it looks like he has every intention of staying in their lives.

On Thursday, Momoa dropped an Instagram post featuring a new poster for The Batman, the forthcoming revival of the Caped Crusader, which stars Robert Pattinson in yet another bleak-o-rama take on the classic comic book character. Zoe plays Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, who appears to be friendly-ish with Bruce Wayne, as in The Dark Knight Rises, in which she was played by Anne Hathaway.

“so proud. can’t wait. march 4th love u zozo,” Momoa wrote in the caption.

The Batman — whose filming was famously halted mid-shoot due to the onset of the pandemic — will finally hit theaters on March 4, and it has a truly epic run-time. Before that, HBO Max subscribers can watch Zoe in KIMI, Steven Soderbergh’s new thriller, due on Feb. 10. As for Momoa, he may be going bad for the 10th Fast & Furious outing.

(Via HuffPost)