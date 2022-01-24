With just a little over a month until it swoops into theaters, The Batman has released a new TV spot that delves deeper into The Riddler‘s plan more than anything we’ve seen before. In the new clip titled “The Game,” Robert Pattinson‘s Bruce Wayne is directly in the crosshairs of Matt Reeves’ serial killer take on the quizzical villain. The new promo also shows Pattinson’s Batman working closely with Jeffrey Wright‘s Commissioner Gordon. However, upping the stakes is the fact that it very much seems like The Riddler is aware of Batman’s secret identity, which is going to make things complicated, but also highlights how the film will tackle a Dark Knight who’s just starting out and not always making the best moves.

While The Riddler seems to be cementing his place as a fierce opponent in the same vein as Heath Ledger’s Joker and Tom Hardy’s Bane, there has been speculation that the character’s identity might not be who the marketing material is suggesting. Paul Dano is believed to be the villain, but eagle-eyed Batman fans can’t help but notice The Riddler’s face has never been shown in any of the teasers or trailers that have dropped in the past few months. But don’t look for that mystery to be solved anytime soon. Warner Bros. recently revealed that The Batman‘s funtime will be clocking it at just under three hours, making it the second longest superhero movie ever behind Avengers: Endgame. That’s a whole lot of Battinson.

The Batman will smash its way into theaters on March 4.

(Via Warner Bros. Indonesia)