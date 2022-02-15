Batman’s voice has come a long way since Adam West was the Dark Knight. Where it was once campy and comically paced, it’s now low and growling (and inspired by Christian Bale feeling like an “idiot” while wearing Val Kilmer’s Batsuit). Based on the trailers for The Batman, Robert Pattinson’s Batman voice isn’t too different from Bale or Ben Affleck’s, but he still spent months working on it.

“It was a lot of trial and error,” the actor said a recent screening of The Batman (via Insider). “I had a lot of time to think about it… I was cast about seven or eight months before we started shooting and so I was experimenting with a lot of different things.”

Pattinson added that for the first few weeks, “we were kind of doing a variety of different voices, because there’s only a couple of lines in the first few scenes we shot. Me and [director Matt Reeves] just sort of settled on something. It started to sit in a very particular place and it kind of felt like a progression from other kind of Bat voices and felt kind of somewhat comfortable to do as well.”

What if the trailers are a lie and Pattinson’s Batman sounds like Stewie from Family Guy? That’s the kind of chaos I want from the guy who blew up his microwave while making pasta. We’ll find out on March 4, when The Batman comes out.

