This ‘Breaking Bad’ Homage From ‘Dumb And Dumber To’ Will Make You Dizzy

11.06.14

After a lengthy promotion cycle, the budget for which could have funded at least 17 more When Harry Met Lloyd-style prequels, Dumb and Dumber To finally opens … next week. Until then, you’ll have to make due with clips from the film, including one set inside Harry’s apartment. When Lloyd moved out, he needed to find a new roommate (besides Butthole the Cat), so he settled on Icepick, who looks an awful lot like the main character on AMC’s most prestigious series.

Yup, the person making meth in that yellow hazmat suit is the farting lady from Small Town Security. Or maybe it’s a Breaking Bad homage, I dunno. Neither do the YouTube commenters.

SO random.

