The Venice International Film Festival is the world’s oldest and arguably most prestigious film festival, but it’s time to shake things up. It needs a new name, something like, I don’t know I’m just spitballing here, the Oscar Isaac International Film Festival.

The Inside Llewyn Davis actor has three, count ’em three, projects that will premiere at the festival this September: Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, where he plays Spice Daddy; Scenes from a Marriage, his HBO limited series with A Most Violent Year co-star Jessica Chastain; and The Card Counter. Directed by Paul Schrader (First Reformed), The Card Counter is about an ex-military gambler who’s haunted by his past. The crime drama also stars Tye Sheridan, Tiffany Haddish, and Willem Dafoe, while Martin Scorsese is listed as an executive producer. Like I always say, if it’s good enough for Marty, it’s good enough for me.

Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter. Told with Schrader’s trademark cinematic intensity, the revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions, and features riveting performances from stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe.

The Card Counter opens in theaters on September 10.