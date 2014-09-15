The Directors Of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Out The Punisher As One Of The Movie’s Heroes

So, here’s an oddity you may have noticed (but probably didn’t) while watching Captain America: The Winter Soldier — not once, but twice a bright yellow Penske truck plays a major role in the movie. First a truck fitting that description distracts the bad guys, allowing Nick Fury to escape from certain peril, then later in the movie a very similar truck slams into the villainous Agent Sitwell.

The mysterious yellow truck in question.

Well, according to Winter Soldier co-director Joe Russo, that was the same truck both times and it was driven by a certain somebody with a penchant for skull t-shirts…

“The man who drives that truck is very highly trained. He thinks on his own terms. He’s got a plan and a very specific skill set.”

Okay, okay, so it’s pretty obvious Joe’s statement is a bit tongue-in-cheek and, technically, he could have been describing Liam Neeson’s character from Taken, but still, wouldn’t it be amazing if this was all part of Marvel Studios’ elaborate 15-year plan? Every Marvel movie from now on could feature a yellow Penske truck saving the day in some roundabout way, all leading up to Frank Castle finally stepping out from behind the wheel in Avengers 5 in 2027 or whatever. You have a golden opportunity here, Marvel, don’t blow it.

