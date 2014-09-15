The Directors Of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Out The Punisher As One Of The Movie’s Heroes

#Captain America: The Winter Soldier #Comics
09.15.14 4 years ago 45 Comments

So, here’s an oddity you may have noticed (but probably didn’t) while watching Captain America: The Winter Soldier — not once, but twice a bright yellow Penske truck plays a major role in the movie. First a truck fitting that description distracts the bad guys, allowing Nick Fury to escape from certain peril, then later in the movie a very similar truck slams into the villainous Agent Sitwell.

The mysterious yellow truck in question. 

Well, according to Winter Soldier co-director Joe Russo, that was the same truck both times and it was driven by a certain somebody with a penchant for skull t-shirts…

“The man who drives that truck is very highly trained. He thinks on his own terms. He’s got a plan and a very specific skill set.”

Okay, okay, so it’s pretty obvious Joe’s statement is a bit tongue-in-cheek and, technically, he could have been describing Liam Neeson’s character from Taken, but still, wouldn’t it be amazing if this was all part of Marvel Studios’ elaborate 15-year plan? Every Marvel movie from now on could feature a yellow Penske truck saving the day in some roundabout way, all leading up to Frank Castle finally stepping out from behind the wheel in Avengers 5 in 2027 or whatever. You have a golden opportunity here, Marvel, don’t blow it.

via ComicBook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Captain America: The Winter Soldier#Comics
TAGSCAPTAIN AMERICACAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERComicsMarvel ComicsMarvel StudiosMoviesPunisherThe Punisher

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP