The Directors Of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Out The Punisher As One Of The Movie’s Heroes

So, here’s an oddity you may have noticed (but probably didn’t) while watching Captain America: The Winter Soldier — not once, but twice a bright yellow Penske truck plays a major role in the movie. First a truck fitting that description distracts the bad guys, allowing Nick Fury to escape from certain peril, then later in the movie a very similar truck slams into the villainous Agent Sitwell.
The mysterious yellow truck in question.
Well, according to Winter Soldier co-director Joe Russo, that was the same truck both times and it was driven by a certain somebody with a penchant for skull t-shirts…
“The man who drives that truck is very highly trained. He thinks on his own terms. He’s got a plan and a very specific skill set.”
Okay, okay, so it’s pretty obvious Joe’s statement is a bit tongue-in-cheek and, technically, he could have been describing Liam Neeson’s character from Taken, but still, wouldn’t it be amazing if this was all part of Marvel Studios’ elaborate 15-year plan? Every Marvel movie from now on could feature a yellow Penske truck saving the day in some roundabout way, all leading up to Frank Castle finally stepping out from behind the wheel in Avengers 5 in 2027 or whatever. You have a golden opportunity here, Marvel, don’t blow it.
via ComicBook
or they use him in shield in some way.
[www.dieselplace.com]
Excuse me while I go and revisit “Dirty Laundry” over and over again
Why would Nick Fury be working with the Punisher? Clearly this was Clay Quartermain.
Nick Fury is player 2 in the Punisher arcade game! Though every single time he has dialogue, it’s him telling Punisher to stop killing people.
The original Punisher was a great movie. There, I said it.
Just to clarify, not the Dolph Lundgren one… lol
Agreed, Thomas Jane Punisher was legit.
Hell yeah! I don’t understand why Marvel pretends it didn’t happen.
“You killed my son.”
(Screaming in background) “Both of them.”
Agreed! That movie was ahead of its time.
I have shit taste: I liked all of them enough that I own them… And I may like War Zone the best because it’s so unapologetically over the top old school comic corny.
It WAS great. I liked the part where he knifes that guy under the chin. Now we wouldn’t see that in a Marvel movie nowadays…
DOLPH OR GTFO MAN.
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
@Jeans Ambrose yes it was
It came out in theaters when I started high school, and while I’ve loved it since that first show, I’ll always remember my buddy’s first comment when walking out: “That was awesome! … But no one is gonna know his name is The Punisher. When he does shit, the news is just gonna be like ‘ah, Flaming Skullman is at it again.'”
I really liked it. It’s a Jacobean revenge tragedy, through and through, and brilliant for it.
If you really go back and check, the vehicles aren’t actually the same.
Uhh, cuz he smashed the first one?
The obvious would be a Punisher v Wolviene and rate it R … is one of those things that because of big corporations (THANKS OBAMA!), will never happen in our life time :(
I agree and yeah, it sucks. I’d LOVE an R-rated “marvel universe” that’s done on low budgets, no-name director’s that have a good vision (ie: the ones who directed Punisher War Zone and Dredd), and let these characters play. Punisher, Blade, and Dredd all sometimes popping up in each others films would give us THE REAL Expendables movies/80’s action movie throwbacks fans like myself were looking for.
Guy driving a truck with a special skill set? Maybe next time it is a big Penske semi with an Arkansas plate. That’s right – RAZORBACK!! Yeah, you know you want to see Razorback in action.
I don’t get how that thing on his head is helpful with driving.
For the people who have no idea why this is funny: [comiclists.files.wordpress.com]
The blatant click-baiting? Yeah, me too. Have some standards, guys.
Sounds more like Crossbones to me.. you know.. Brock Rumlow who was in Winter Soldier???
I could see Nick Fury using Frank Castle as his go to guy for good wet work. Some real black ops super shady Ultimate Comics line Nick Fury stuff.
War Zone is still my favorite Marvel movie.
*shotgun to the face of arrested mafia goon*
“GOD DAMNIT FRANK!”
Punisher War Zone was more of an 80’s action movie throwback than the entire expendables trilogy combined. I hope Punisher isn’t getting in on the Marvel universe and it’s PG-13 “violence”. I’ll take my low budget bombs that actually entertain me, thank you.
Best scene.
Nah, best death was of course the rocket launcher mid-jump.
oh, and “Let me put you out of my misery” may be THE BEST pre-mortem one-liner in an action movie in over 2 decades.
The directors of Captain America: the winter soldier don’t out shit.
you meant to say.
I’m not sure i want to see Disney’s The Punisher.
I definitely need Tom Jane in a Marvel Punisher Netflix series. Guest spots for Cap, Daredevil, and crossovers with Blade, Ghost Rider and Moon Knight like they’re doing with Defenders now.
I want The Punisher to happen and be wildly successful so I can buy Mickey Mouse dressed as The Punisher shit at Disneyworld.
Title of this thread does not support the content within it. I am disappointed.
I made the same Liam Neeson joke when I first heard about this. Classic.
I think he probably means it was Doctor Strange
So this “article” was just blatant click-baiting then?
Birch’d is the news Rowles’d
We all need more Ray Stevenson in our life.
Anyone who hasn’t, go watch Rome, plenty of Ray Stevenson doing grevious bodily harm to people who may or may not deserve it.
The Punisher or US1
Moon Knight and Punisher better be in the next round of Netflix series. Street level heroes don’t do well with a single 2 hour story. Look at the success DC found with Arrow. The current Punisher series features battles with a drug cartel that have contracted Electro to overthrow LA. That would make great television. And the Warren Ellis run on Moon Knight has been consistently great. Just my 2 cents.
Liam Neeson?
Only Charlie Kelly can play wild cards. Are you suggesting an Always Sunny/Marvel Crossover event? Because Im on board with that idea…
Two accidents with the same truck in the same movie, so the’re going with a female Punisher now