If you haven’t read Mötley Crüe’s autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, please rectify that immediately. Here’s an excerpt: “I paid for the girls, went back to my room, and passed out. If anyone knocked on the door that night, I didn’t hear it. Or maybe I did hear it, let them in, and got spanked by a fat Korean. I can’t really remember. When I woke up the next afternoon, I threw up, shot up the last of my cocaine stash, put on my leather pants, and met Doc and Mr Udo in the lobby.” It’s exactly the kind of book you’d expect from the band behind “Girls, Girls, Girls” and “Dr. Feelgood.”

But will Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, and Vince Neil’s debauchery translate into a feature-length film? We’ll find out soon enough when The Dirt debuts on Netflix. “I had managed the Scorpions, Bon Jovi, Skid Row, Kiss,” band manager Doc McGhee says in the trailer above, “but I had never been through what Mötley cure put me through.” Hopefully The Dirt lives up to that promise, and the band’s seedy reputation. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Based on Mötley Crüe’s 2001 best-selling autobiography, The Dirt is an unflinching and uncensored story about sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll, fame, and the high price of excess. Director Jeff Tremaine (JACKASS co-creator, BAD GRANDPA) shows us just how Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon), Tommy Lee (Colson Baker), and Vince Neil (Daniel Webber) took Mötley Crüe from the Sunset Strip to the world stage, and what it meant to become the world’s most notorious rock band.

(Yup, Mick is played by Ramsay from Game of Thrones. Interesting choice!)

The Dirt premieres on Netflix on March 22.