Flanagan is overseeing a “radical new take” of The Exorcist — widely considered the best horror movie of all-time — for Blumhouse. Here’s everything we know about the film, including the plot, cast, and release date.

Mike Flanagan has made some of the spookiest movies in recent years, including Hush, Gerald’s Game, and Ouija: Origin of Evil, which is much better than it has any right being. And that doesn’t even include his TV shows for Netflix like The Haunting of Hill House (forever haunted by the Bent-Neck Lady), The Midnight Club, and Midnight Mass. Flanagan is a proven name, and now he’s able to, in his own words , “make the scariest movie I’ve ever made.”

Plot

Back in 2021, Universal Pictures and Peacock vomited up $400 million for the rights to The Exorcist franchise, including a planned trilogy overseen by director David Gordon Green. That plan lasted all of one movie: 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer, which no one liked and no one saw (at least Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair got paid). So, a new idea was hatched: hand The Exorcist reigns over to Mike Flanagan and his track record of horror movie quality.

Flanagan’s untitled The Exorcist reimagining (not a reboot, but a reimagining) is described as “an all-new story set in The Exorcist universe.” It’s not a direct sequel to the original, and supposedly “charts a new course” for the franchise.

“The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold and terrifying within its universe,” Flanagan said the project was announced. “Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I’ve made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting.” Blumhouse founder Jason Blum added, “Mike’s voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse. I immediately responded to Mike’s new take on the world of The Exorcist and can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Earlier this month, Flanagan told The Hollywood Reporter that when it comes to finding a new angle for The Exorcist, “we aren’t making this easy on ourselves. But I’ve always felt that there’s no point in going into a franchise or into a property that monolithic unless there’s something new you can bring.” He “aggressively” chased The Exorcist, with its risky mix of religion and demons, because “I was convinced I had something that I could add. This is an opportunity to do something that I believe has never been done within the franchise — something that honors what came before it but isn’t built on nostalgia. I really just saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I’ve ever made. I know expectations are high. No one’s more intimidated than I am.”

If it’s good, Flanagan will be hailed as a savior of a fledgling horror movie property. If it’s not, well, at least the Catholic church is notoriously chill…

Cast

There’s no confirmed cast for The Exorcist reimagining yet, but considering it’s a Mike Flanagan joint, expect to see some combination of Kate Siegel (who is also his wife), Katie Parker, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, and/or Friday Night Lights legend Zach Gilford. Is it asking too much for a reunion with Oculus star Karen Gillan?