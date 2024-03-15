bill hader
Bill Hader Has Been Cast As Cat In The Hat In A Movie, And People Have A Lot Of (Somewhat Terrified) Thoughts

It turns out people other than Chris Pratt can voice cartoon cats. Who knew? The Insneider reports that Barry co-creator and star Bill Hader has been cast as the Cat in the Hat in a Warner Bros. movie based on the Dr. Seuss book. Fortunately for anyone who’s still recovering from a pre-The Love Guru Mike Meyers as the obnoxiously loud feline, it will be animated, not live-action.

A Cat in the Hat movie was first announced in 2018. “For generations, Dr. Seuss has entertained and delighted children and adults alike with his whimsical tales,” Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said. “Our partnership with Warner Animation Group continues those efforts by reimagining the beloved characters and stories for theater-going audiences, while keeping the integrity of Dr. Seuss’s vision intact.”

A lot has changed in six years, however: Hader created one of the darkest comedies to ever air on television, and Warner Bros. made an animated movie based on beloved talking animals — only to not release it for the tax benefits. It’s surprising this movie is still happening. But it is (for now), and people have a lot thoughts on Hader as the Cat in the Hat.

Here’s a sneak peek of the film.

(Via The Insneider)

