Comic books movies are in a multiverse phase. Spider-Man’s has been doing it, and over at the DCEU so is The Flash, the long-gestating solo film for Ezra Miller’s speed racer. The movie’s till a ways away from release. Heck, it’s even still shooting. There’s not yet enough footage for a full-blown teaser, let alone a trailer, but at this year’s DC FanDome, they were able to show something. And that something included one of the movie’s most anticipated elements.

That’s to say that you hear and just barely see Michael Keaton’s Batman. Back in 1989, the acclaimed actor was the second person to play the Caped Crusader on the big screen, after Adam West. He left the gig after only two movies, but he was roped back in for the first time in almost 30 years, playing Bruce Wayne in a timeline where he doesn’t look like Ben Affleck…or Christian Bale…or Robert Pattinson…or Val Kilmer…or George Clooney.

Keaton can be heard speaking on the soundtrack, asking Miller’s Barry Allen why on earth he chose his timeline, out of all the infinite others. At the end you can see pointy ears in silhouette, presumably belonging to Keaton (or a double). Eagle-eyed viewers may also catch something else: two Ezra Millers. That’s because the actor will be playing multiple Barry Allens, including one with longer hair.

There’s one other surprise at the end, but we’ll let you discover that one on your own. You can watch the teaser in the video above. The Flash is currently scheduled for release on November 4, 2022.