The word “sequel” has become synonymous with “blockbuster” (seven of the 10 highest-grossing movies ever are sequels), so it’s always surprising to see how few sequels that Steven Spielberg, the “blockbuster king,” has directed over his decades-long career. Yes, there’s the Indiana Jones franchise and The Lost World, but E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial? No sequels. Jaws? Yes sequels, but Spielberg had nothing to do with them. His early 2000s run of A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Minority Report, and Catch Me If You Can? No sequels. The Goonies? Spielberg didn’t direct the original, he only has a “story by” credit, but: no sequel.

That being said, there’s been a near-constant chatter for a follow-up to the kid-friendly film ever since it came out in 1985. And during the first episode of Josh Gad’s “Reunited Apart” series, the Frozen star (virtually) brought together Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Martha Plimpton, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, writer Chris Columbus, director Richard Donner, and Spielberg to raise money for charity. And Gad asked for an update on The Goonies 2.

“Chris [Columbus] and [Richard Donner] and I — and Lauren [Shuler Donner] — have had a lot of conversations about it. Every couple of years we come up with an idea, but then it doesn’t hold water,” Spielberg said on the livestream, which you can watch below. “The problem is the bar that all of you raised on this genre… I don’t think we’ve really successfully been able to find an idea that is better than The Goonies we all made in the ’80s, so until we do, people are just gonna have look at this [reunion] a hundred times.”

Who needs The Goonies 2 (The 2oonies?) when the Bob’s Burgers episode “The Belchies” already exists? There’s even a Cyndi Lauper song.

(Via SYFY)