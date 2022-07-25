Earlier in the month, Ryan Gosling fielded an interview question about his rumored talks with Marvel Studios. The actor quickly shut the topic down by telling Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz, “I don’t know anything about Nova” and joked that “I was waiting for the Captain Canada call.” While that seemed like the end of that discussion, Gosling made an interesting move the next morning by reaching out to Horowitz and letting him know that, actually, there is a Marvel character he’d love to play: Ghost Rider.

Armed with this information, Horowitz caught up with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend and let him know that Baby Goose wants to turn into a motorcycle-riding skeleton. Despite being a master of secrets, Feige didn’t even try to hide his excitement at the idea of Gosling joining the MCU, which just massively expanded its upcoming slate.

“Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider…” Feige said when he learned about Gosling’s Marvel pitch. Even when Feige was informed that “The Walking Dead” favorite Norman Reedus is also on record wanting to play Ghost Rider, the Marvel Studios boss responded, “Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing… I’d love to find a place for him in the MCU. He’s dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It’s amazing.”

Our condolences to Norman Reedus during this difficult time.

