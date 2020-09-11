It’s not often we write about casting announcements, but we’ll make an exception for The Harder They Fall. The all-Black western movie for Netflix produced by Jay-Z was already a must watch due to a) it’s an all-Black western movie produced by Jay-Z; and b) the previously-revealed involvement of Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, who’s currently doing Emmy-worthy work on Lovecraft Country. But get a load of the rest of the cast: Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield (she was in Joker; he wants to be the Joker), Da 5 Bloods standout Delroy Lindo, and possible Best Director nominee Regina King.

My professional opinion of that cast is: Yes.

The script, by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who, upon discovering that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades previously is being released from prison, reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the cast is currently “in cowboy camp, learning the skills of gunslinging and horseback riding, but will head to New Mexico for the shoot,” which is a fun thing to imagine. If Netflix wants to make a documentary about the filming of The Harder They Fall, with footage of King pretending to be impressed by Elba riding a horse only to give him a sarcastic “ooh,” I I would leave it playing on repeat for 24 hours. That’s a promise.

Okay, the anticipation for “The Harder They Fall” just got SUPER real!! The amazing Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi and RJ Cyler join Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba in the Western – coming soon to @netflix!! pic.twitter.com/MHvhOdIUNH — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 11, 2020

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)