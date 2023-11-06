(Spoilers for The Iron Claw will likely be found below.)

The cast of A24’s The Iron Claw has commenced promotional touring after the project secured a SAG-AFTRA strike exemption to do so. The means that we’re gonna hear many anecdotes about in-the-ring training and diets that Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons endured to portray the jacked-and-tragic Von Erich brothers in a wrestling biopic. The first three on that list got a raging start in an Entertainment Weekly feature shoot, and you really should follow the link to see them eat ribs in slo mo while rubbing sauce all over their shirts.

I’ve got no clue how they maintained serious faces while doing so, but that’s one reason why they are professionals. Additionally, the group of course discussed how many thousands of calories per day they ate to maintain wrestling physiques. Let’s just say that Efron has done this before (for Baywatch), but the experience was a novelty for White. Even though he’s surrounded by food on The Bear, he’s not necessarily a Chef stuffing food in his face for fun. The avocados and waffles sound delicious, but everything else sounds monotonous. Yet The Bear‘s notoriety helped the team:

White shakes his head at the memory of their diet. “I was just eating frozen turkey patties and avocados and protein shakes and waffles and almond butter,” he says. Sometimes the four brothers would go out to dinner, and together, they’d order a minor mountain of food. “Jeremy, thankfully, had just done The Bear,” Simons, 22, says of the culinary TV star. “So, we’d go to restaurants and [the employees] would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s Jeremy!’ and bring out a free dish. We were eating a lot.”

Yes Chef? It would appear so, and we will be able to see how well they bulked up when The Iron Claw arrives in theaters on December 23. In the meantime, go enjoy this Yellowstone-esque photoshoot from EW.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)